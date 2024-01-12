Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Shares Gap Up to $7.90

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $8.29. Richtech Robotics shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 7,634 shares traded.

Richtech Robotics Stock Performance

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX.

