Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Issues Earnings Results

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

RMCF stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $79,784.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 874,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,304.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 945,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,878.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $79,784.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 874,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,304.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $288,937. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

