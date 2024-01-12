RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,779,000 after buying an additional 261,760 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

