Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Lowered to $6.00 at JMP Securities

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.43% from the company’s current price.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RSI stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $831.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. Analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,410 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $58,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.