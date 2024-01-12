Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Ryder System accounts for about 1.4% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Ryder System worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.4 %

Ryder System stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

