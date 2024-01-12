Ryder System (R) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Ryder System (NYSE: R) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/11/2024 – Ryder System was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2024 – Ryder System was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2024 – Ryder System was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2023 – Ryder System was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2023 – Ryder System had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Ryder System was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2023 – Ryder System was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.63. 8,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,269. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Ryder System Inc alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 117.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.