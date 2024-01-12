Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 449,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,002,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 175,565 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 108,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

