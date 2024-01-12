Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $37.05 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

