Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

