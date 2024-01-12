Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.49 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
