Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,138,000 after buying an additional 2,941,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,440,000 after purchasing an additional 405,157 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $68.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.