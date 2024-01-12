Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,637 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Get Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.