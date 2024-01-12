Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,226 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $237.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.12. The firm has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

