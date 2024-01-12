Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $48.50 price target on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $41.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,334 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 309,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 81,904 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,241 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

