Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,048. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.