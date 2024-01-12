SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $103.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

