SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,419 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,311,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 616,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. 1,453,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

