SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,190 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AVRE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,293. The firm has a market cap of $348.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.23.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

