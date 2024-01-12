SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,036 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 0.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 575,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 67,198 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.97. 93,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,844. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

