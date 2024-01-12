SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 91,877 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,877 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 12.9% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $38,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC remained flat at $28.97 on Friday. 298,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,259. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

