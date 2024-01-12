SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.4% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after buying an additional 369,357 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,763,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,797,000 after buying an additional 232,325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,816,000 after buying an additional 180,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,482,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,478,000 after buying an additional 306,495 shares during the last quarter.

DFAX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. 183,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,458. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

