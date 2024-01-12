SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 14,174 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,729 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,877,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,050,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 294.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,417. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.