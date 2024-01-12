SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,100 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 128,972 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

