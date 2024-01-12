SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,918 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 87,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.