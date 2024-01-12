SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.9% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $94,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 204,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,073. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

