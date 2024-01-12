SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 50,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,057. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

