SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 401.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. 199,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,646. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

