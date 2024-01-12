SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

