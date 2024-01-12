SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,691,000 after purchasing an additional 262,694 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.09. 2,305,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,842,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

