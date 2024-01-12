SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.33. 802,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,036. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $103.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

