SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.48 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,704 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 982,044 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.