SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.53. 68,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,670. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.63 and a 1 year high of $219.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

