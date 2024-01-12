SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.14. 221,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

