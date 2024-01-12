SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,521 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 5.6% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,918,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,996,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,676. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

