SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 131,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 499,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 67,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

