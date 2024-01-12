SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $679.31. The company had a trading volume of 932,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

