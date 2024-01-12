SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,068 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,258,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,966,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,118,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,250,000 after acquiring an additional 522,780 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 137,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

