SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,972 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 4.6% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. 370,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,839. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

