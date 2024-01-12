SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 4.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,405,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 718,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 70,897 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

