SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 175,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,067,000. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,492. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

