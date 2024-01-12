SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,389 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,728. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.12.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

