SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.23 on Friday, reaching $755.97. 176,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.45. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $453.65 and a 12 month high of $801.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

