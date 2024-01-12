SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.94. 412,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,140. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $64.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

