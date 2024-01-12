Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.30

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 20607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 35,867 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

