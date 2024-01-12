Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,637 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $22,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 576,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $863,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,004,000 after buying an additional 55,204 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 611,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. 1,053,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,604. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

