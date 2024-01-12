Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 576,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 55,204 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 611,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. 1,053,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.