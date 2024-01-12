Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.75

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.75 and last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 132462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

