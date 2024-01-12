Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $125.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.0 %

SAIC stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $136.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average is $116.26.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.