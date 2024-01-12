Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.59 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

