Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Paramount Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $13.35 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

